Priests announce new album, The Seduction of Kansas, share its swooning title track: Stream

Priests, photo by Drew Hagelin

Beguiling DC outfit Priests are back with a new album roughly two years after the release of their daring debut LP, Nothing Feels Natural. Journeyman producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) helmed the new record, which is called The Seduction of Kansas and will arrive on April 5th via Sister Polygon Records.

The Seduction of Kansas finds the genre-defying band broadening its web, pulling in not just Congleton, but also a number of DC-based collaborators that include multi-instrumentalist and Marissa Nadler collaborator Janel Leppin and touring bassist Alexandra Tyson. In a press release, the band name-checks albums like Mezzanine and Downward Spiral as their chief inspirations.



The lead single (and title track) is shinier and more synth-driven than much of their earlier work, but maintains an anxious undercurrent that pairs well with vocalist Katie Alice Greer’s boundless energy and vibrant lyricism (“Bloodthirsty cherub choir/ from the cornfields you sing to me”). The cut comes with a playful video, directed by Greer, that mirrors the song’s left-of-center opulence.

Check it out below along with the album’s artwork and tracklist.

The Seduction of Kansas Artwork:

The Seduction of Kansas Tracklist:

01. Jesus’ Son

02. The Seduction of Kansas

03. Youtube Sartre

04. I’m Clean

05. Ice Cream

06. Good Time Charlie

07. 68 Screen

08. Not Perceived

09. Control Freak

10. Carol

11. Interlude

12. Texas Instruments

Priests have also lined up a sprawling, ambitious litany of tour dates for this spring and summer, with the band navigating the breadth of the US and a wide swath of Europe. See them below.

Priests 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

03/09 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

03/11 – Fri. March 15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

03/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/19 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

04/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/27 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

04/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04/30 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/12 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/13 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

05/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/16 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/17 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

05/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

05/21 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

05/22 – Munich, DE @ Import/Export

05/23 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

05/24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/27 – Aarhus DK @ Tape

05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

05/29 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)

05/31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/21 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

07/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore

07/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/07 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

07/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway