Priests announce new album, The Seduction of Kansas, share its swooning title track: Stream

Beguiling DC outfit Priests are back with a new album roughly two years after the release of their daring debut LP, Nothing Feels Natural. Journeyman producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) helmed the new record, which is called The Seduction of Kansas and will arrive on April 5th via Sister Polygon Records.
The Seduction of Kansas finds the genre-defying band broadening its web, pulling in not just Congleton, but also a number of DC-based collaborators that include multi-instrumentalist and Marissa Nadler collaborator Janel Leppin and touring bassist Alexandra Tyson. In a press release, the band name-checks albums like Mezzanine and Downward Spiral as their chief inspirations.
The lead single (and title track) is shinier and more synth-driven than much of their earlier work, but maintains an anxious undercurrent that pairs well with vocalist Katie Alice Greer’s boundless energy and vibrant lyricism (“Bloodthirsty cherub choir/ from the cornfields you sing to me”). The cut comes with a playful video, directed by Greer, that mirrors the song’s left-of-center opulence.
Check it out below along with the album’s artwork and tracklist.
The Seduction of Kansas Artwork:
The Seduction of Kansas Tracklist:
01. Jesus’ Son
02. The Seduction of Kansas
03. Youtube Sartre
04. I’m Clean
05. Ice Cream
06. Good Time Charlie
07. 68 Screen
08. Not Perceived
09. Control Freak
10. Carol
11. Interlude
12. Texas Instruments
Priests have also lined up a sprawling, ambitious litany of tour dates for this spring and summer, with the band navigating the breadth of the US and a wide swath of Europe. See them below.
Priests 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival
03/09 – Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse
03/11 – Fri. March 15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
03/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light
04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
04/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/19 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
04/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/27 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
04/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
04/30 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/12 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
05/13 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
05/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
05/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/16 – London, UK @ 100 Club
05/17 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
05/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
05/21 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
05/22 – Munich, DE @ Import/Export
05/23 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
05/24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Queer Festival (Karlstorbahnhof)
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
05/27 – Aarhus DK @ Tape
05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
05/29 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklag (Goldener Salon)
05/31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
06/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/21 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
06/29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
07/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Bitmore
07/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/07 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
07/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway