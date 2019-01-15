PUP announce new album, Morbid Stuff, share “Kids”: Stream

PUP

Toronto punk outfit PUP have announced their third full-length, Morbid Stuff. The follow-up to 2016’s The Dream Is Over is due out April 5th on the Toronto band’s new label, Little Dipper (via Rise Records/BMG).

PUP recorded the album with producer/mixer Dave Schiffman (Weezer, The Mars Volta) as they dug into lead singer Stefan Babcock’s battle with depression. Fans of the band’s playful look at life’s emotional wasteland need not fret, however, as a press release promises the effort contains “all the fury and celebration you’ve come to know, but rooted in understanding of where that fury comes from.” The guys are still teetering on the precipice of complete desolation with manic joy, they’re just more aware of their footing — a state truly befitting the title, when you think about it.



Such is the case with the LP’s lead single, “Kids”. Charging gleefully towards insanity, Babcock yell-sings about “navigating my way through the mind-numbing reality of a godless existence.” As always with PUP, the track embraces the misery by wrapping it in melodic, driven punk chords and thunderous gang-vocals. As Babcock explains in a press release, after all, it’s only together that you can learn to survive this “desolate planet:”

“‘Kids’ is a love song from one nihilistic depressive to another. It’s about what happens when you stumble across the only other person on the face of this godless, desolate planet that thinks everything is as twisted and as fucked up as you do. And thanks to them, the world starts to seem just a little less bleak. But only slightly — it’s still pretty fucked up to be honest.”

Check out the track below.

Pre-orders for Morbid Stuff are live now. Also available is “The PUP Morbid Stuff Annihilation Preparedness Kit”, a full pack featuring a CD or limited edition colored vinyl LP, a long-sleeved tee, a backpack with patch, custom band-aids, a multi-tool, a waterproof container, and more. There’s even a extra limited edition version that comes with — and this is 100% true — a full-sized inflatable boat. Snag yours via PUP’s merch store.

Below, find the Morbid Stuff artwork and tracklist.

Morbid Stuff Artwork:

Morbid Stuff Tracklist:

01. Morbid Stuff

02. Kids

03. Free At Last

04. See You At Your Funeral

05. Scorpion Hill

06. Closure

07. Bloody Mary, Kate and Ashley

08. Sibling Rivalry

09. Full Blown Meltdown

10. Bare Hands

11. City

PUP will head out on an extensive spring and summer tour in support of the new album. Find their itinerary below.

PUP 2019 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

03/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/03 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

04/09 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/10 – London, UK @ The Garage

04/11 – Leeds, UK @ Community Room at Brudenell Social Club

04/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

04/14 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

04/15 – Dunkirk, FR @ Les 4Ecluses

04/16 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

04/18 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

04/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/20 – Cologne, DE @ MTC Club

04/21 – Amsterdam, NE @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale # ^

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/29 – Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater ^

05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^

05/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^

05/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

05/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

05/10 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s ^

05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat ^

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall # ^

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

06/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^

06/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

07/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

07/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

# = w/ Diet Cig

^ = w/ Ratboys