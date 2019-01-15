PUP announce new album, Morbid Stuff, share “Kids”: Stream

Toronto punk outfit PUP have announced their third full-length, Morbid Stuff. The follow-up to 2016’s The Dream Is Over is due out April 5th on the Toronto band’s new label, Little Dipper (via Rise Records/BMG).
PUP recorded the album with producer/mixer Dave Schiffman (Weezer, The Mars Volta) as they dug into lead singer Stefan Babcock’s battle with depression. Fans of the band’s playful look at life’s emotional wasteland need not fret, however, as a press release promises the effort contains “all the fury and celebration you’ve come to know, but rooted in understanding of where that fury comes from.” The guys are still teetering on the precipice of complete desolation with manic joy, they’re just more aware of their footing — a state truly befitting the title, when you think about it.
Such is the case with the LP’s lead single, “Kids”. Charging gleefully towards insanity, Babcock yell-sings about “navigating my way through the mind-numbing reality of a godless existence.” As always with PUP, the track embraces the misery by wrapping it in melodic, driven punk chords and thunderous gang-vocals. As Babcock explains in a press release, after all, it’s only together that you can learn to survive this “desolate planet:”
“‘Kids’ is a love song from one nihilistic depressive to another. It’s about what happens when you stumble across the only other person on the face of this godless, desolate planet that thinks everything is as twisted and as fucked up as you do. And thanks to them, the world starts to seem just a little less bleak. But only slightly — it’s still pretty fucked up to be honest.”
Check out the track below.
Pre-orders for Morbid Stuff are live now. Also available is “The PUP Morbid Stuff Annihilation Preparedness Kit”, a full pack featuring a CD or limited edition colored vinyl LP, a long-sleeved tee, a backpack with patch, custom band-aids, a multi-tool, a waterproof container, and more. There’s even a extra limited edition version that comes with — and this is 100% true — a full-sized inflatable boat. Snag yours via PUP’s merch store.
Below, find the Morbid Stuff artwork and tracklist.
Morbid Stuff Artwork:
Morbid Stuff Tracklist:
01. Morbid Stuff
02. Kids
03. Free At Last
04. See You At Your Funeral
05. Scorpion Hill
06. Closure
07. Bloody Mary, Kate and Ashley
08. Sibling Rivalry
09. Full Blown Meltdown
10. Bare Hands
11. City
PUP will head out on an extensive spring and summer tour in support of the new album. Find their itinerary below.
PUP 2019 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
03/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
04/03 – London, ON @ Rum Runners
04/09 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
04/10 – London, UK @ The Garage
04/11 – Leeds, UK @ Community Room at Brudenell Social Club
04/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse
04/14 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
04/15 – Dunkirk, FR @ Les 4Ecluses
04/16 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
04/18 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
04/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
04/20 – Cologne, DE @ MTC Club
04/21 – Amsterdam, NE @ Upstairs @ Paradiso
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale # ^
04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
04/29 – Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^
04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater ^
05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^
05/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^
05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^
05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^
05/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
05/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^
05/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^
05/10 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s ^
05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
05/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
05/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^
05/17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat ^
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall # ^
06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
06/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^
06/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^
06/27 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^
06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^
06/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^
07/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^
07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^
07/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^
# = w/ Diet Cig
^ = w/ Ratboys