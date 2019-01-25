Menu
New photos from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood released

Snag a first look at Al Pacino as Hollywood agent Marvin Shwarz

on January 25, 2019, 12:05pm
Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Vanity Fair, 2019
Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.

We’re about six months out from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. So far, we’ve seen an impeccable portrait of co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, in addition to Margot Robbie, who shared her new look as Sharon Tate on her Instagram.

Now, Vanity Fair has gone ahead and kicked the whole marketing machine back into drive for 2019 with a spread of photos that, yes, reveal DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, but also Al Pacino, who plays Hollywood agent Marvin Shwarz.

Take look for yourself:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Margot Robbie for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Al Pacino for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Margot Robbie for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, photograph by Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As previously reported, the movie is set in 1969 Hollywood during the height of hippie culture and the Manson Family murders and follows struggling TV actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and close friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they try to make a name for themselves amid the chaos.

In addition the aforementioned A-listers, the film also stars Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Dakota Fanning as Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Emile Hirsch as Tate’s friend Jay Sebring, and Damon Herriman as Charles Manson:.

That’s just a portion of the exhaustive cast list that also includes Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern (who replaces the late Burt Reynolds), Michael MadsenTim RothJames MarsdenClifton Collins Jr.Timothy OlyphantScoot McNairyLuke PerryZoë BellKeith JeffersonNicholas Hammond, and Julia Butters.

Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.

