R.I.P. Dick Miller, prolific character actor of Gremlins, The Terminator, and over 100 films, has died at 90

Veteran actor was a regular in films by Joe Dante, James Cameron, and Roger Corman

on January 30, 2019, 7:47pm
Dick Miller in Gremlins (Amblin)

Dick Miller, a prolific character actor who appeared in Gremlins, The Terminator, The Burbs, and countless other blockbusters, has died at the age of 90.

Born to a Russian Jewish family in The Bronx, New York, Miller served in the United States Navy, attended Columbia University, performed on Broadway, and worked at multiple clinics before moving out to California in 1952.

A regular of Roger Corman, Joe Dante, and James Cameron, Miller would go on to star in over 100 films and television series, becoming one of the most recognizable character actors.

Among his major highlights include Police Squad!, Fame, The Howling, Night of the Creeps, A Bucket of BloodThe Little Shop of Horrors, Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, and, yes, Gremlins II: The New Batch.

He is survived by his wife Lainie Miller.

 

