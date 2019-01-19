R. Kelly’s attorney tells Dateline: “All of these women are lying”

R. Kelly

R. Kelly was the subject of NBC’s Dateline on Friday night in an hour-long special titled, Accused: The R. Kelly Story. The broadcast revisited the disgraced singer’s sordid history of abuse and featured new interviews with two women who detailed their past allegations.

The two women in question were former Epic Records intern Tracy Sampson, who came forward last year to The Washington Post, and Jerhonda Pace, who spoke to Buzzfeed in 2017. Both claim they were underage when they formed a sexual relationship with Kelly.



Amidst their many harrowing details came the revelation that Pace had actually turned in evidence to Chicago authorities, specifically a T-shirt with Kelly’s saliva and semen on it that dates back to when she was 16 years old.

Elsewhere in the broadcast was an interview with Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg, who not only continued to deny any allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, but also went on to insist that “all of these women are lying.” He continued to defend his client, saying:

“The record companies are abandoning him. Other artists are all of a sudden acting like they’re shocked by these rumors that are floating around. He’s having a very difficult time. But he is strong, he’s tough. He wants to put out his music and continue performing for people. And I expect that’s what he’ll be able to do.”

His aired comments came only hours after Sony and RCA Records both officially announced they had dropped Kelly, while also following news that Kelly’s former manager turned himself in over terroristic threats. That was only Friday’s headlines.

Rest assured, there will be more.