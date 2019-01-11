R Kelly visited by police at birthday party

R Kelly's birthday party

R. Kelly remains defiant as ever — even as the walls around him seem to be crumbling. In the wake of Lifetime’s docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, the controversial R&B singer has become the subject of a criminal investigation in one state, and is a person of interest in another. He’s also been shunned by many of his former collaborators, including Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix.

One might think Kelly would want to lay low, but on Wednesday night he threw himself a very public birthday party at a Chicago nightclub V75. At one point, Kelly seemed to not only acknowledge the ongoing controversy, he went as far to mock it. After singing the opening lines to “Bump N’ Grind,” Kelly told the gathered audience, “Y’all motherfuckers don’t know it’s my motherfuckin’ birthday and I don’t give a fuck what’s going on tonight.”



Unfortunately for Kelly, he was forced to give a fuck after police arrived at the club. According to TMZ, police responded to the scene after being told Kelly had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. However, after speaking with Kelly, officers determined the information to be inaccurate and let him walk free without incident.

While Kelly may have avoided arrest this time, Chicago police are clearly keeping a close eye on him. Earlier in the week it was reported that officers paid a visit to his Chicago recording studio, where his “sex cult” is allegedly based. Prosecutors in Cook County are also asking Kelly’s alleged victims to “please come forward” in order to initiate an investigation.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s estranged daughter, Joann Lee Kelly, addressed her father’s allegations in a statement posted to Instagram. “The same monster you all confronting me about is my father,” she wrote. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”