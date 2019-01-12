R Kelly has been hiding out in Trump Tower Chicago

On Friday, R Kelly received another visit from police — this time at Trump Tower Chicago, where the R&B singer has been hiding out, according to TMZ.
Following the airing of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly, prosecutors in Cook County, IL encouraged Kelly’s alleged victims to “please come forward” in order to initiate an investigation. According to the Chicago Tribune, one tip they received said two women were being held against their will at Kelly’s Trump Tower residence.
Officers visited Trump Tower on Friday and spoke with the two women identified as Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary. The women said they were not being held hostage and the officers left without making any arrests.
The parents of both Savage and Clary appeared in Surviving R Kelly and believe their daughters may have been brainwashed by Kelly.
This was the second time in as many days that Kelly was visited by police. Early Thursday morning, officers crashed Kelly’s birthday party after receiving a tip that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. However, after speaking with Kelly, officers determined the information to be inaccurate and let him walk free without incident.