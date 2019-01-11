Menu
Radiohead rarity “Ill Wind” arrives on streaming services

The moody Moon Shaped Pool B-Side was previously only available on CD

on January 11, 2019, 10:10am
stream radiohead b-side "ill wind" new song
Radiohead, photo by Heather Kaplan

Christmas is behind us now, but Radiohead remain in a giving spirit. Today, they’ve finally released their rare track “Ill Wind” to digital streaming services for the first time.

“Ill Wind” originally appeared on a CD single with their rejected James Bond song “Spectre”, which was packaged as part of the vinyl edition of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. Produced by Nigel Godrich, it’s a moody number led by the billowing vocals of frontman Thom Yorke.

(Read: Ranking: Every Radiohead Song from Worst to Best)

“Keep your distance, then no harm will come,” Yorke advises rather eerily. “No ill wind will blow, will blow.”

Check it out down below, followed by its artwork.

“Ill Wind” Artwork:

radiohead-ill-wind-new-song-stream

Radiohead will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March, though Yorke won’t be in attendance due to prior commitments.

In related news, Yorke recently announced an expanded edition of his Suspiria soundtrack featuring previously unheard material. He’s also due to release a new solo album this year.

