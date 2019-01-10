Radkey cast a fast and heavy web with new song “Spiders”: Stream

Radkey, photo by Matt Radke

Radkey are about to kick off a tour of the UK and Europe, and they’ve teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to premiere the brand-new song “Spiders” (listen below).

The St. Joseph, Missouri, rock trio consisting of three brothers — singer-guitarist Dee, bassist Isaiah, and drummer Solomon Radke — got their start as homeschooled youngsters, opening for Fishbone back in 2010. Since then, they’ve released two albums and two EPs, and have played such festivals as South by Southwest, Rock on the Range, Riot Fest, and Download. This past summer, they had the honor of opening for Jack White on select dates of his North American tour.



The track “Spiders” is fast and furious, clocking in at just over a minute and showing the heavier side of the band.

Isaiah tells us of the track, “‘Spiders’ is a song about a character in the anime ‘Hunter X Hunter’ who’s on a quest for revenge on the group that killed his family. We’re pretty big into anime and stuff like that so whenever we see one that we really love, we feel a strong need to write a song about it.”

“Spiders” follows a number of stand-alone singles that the band has released in the past year, and comes as Radkey embark on a tour of the UK and Europe. The trek kicks off tomorrow night (January 11th) in London, and runs through a February 6th show in Stockholm, Sweden. A full list of dates can be seen below.

Check out the song “Spiders” in the player below, and purchase or stream the track at this location.

Radkey 2019 UK & Europe Tour Dates

01/11 – London, UK @ Dingwalls ^

01/12 – Manchester, UK @ Night People ^

01/13 – Cardiff, UK @ The Globe ^

01/15 – Dusseldorf, DE @ zakk – Zentrum fur Aktion *

01/16 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall *

01/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown ^

01/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Kleine Zaal ^

01/22 – Hannover-nordstadt, DE @ Faust *

01/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36 *

01/24 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *

01/25 – Leipzig, DE @ Werk2 *

01/26 – Dresden, DE @ Kraftwerk Mittle Dresden *

01/29 – Wolfsburg, DE @ Hallenbad *

01/30 – Osnabruck, DE @ Rosenhof GmbH *

01/31 – Bremen, DE @ Schlachthof *

02/01 – Rostock, DE @ MAUClub *

02/02 – Kiel, DE @ Max *

02/04 – Copenhagen, DK@ Vega ^

02/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen-Klubb ^

^ = headlining date

* = supporting WIZO