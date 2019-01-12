Slim Jxmmi implies Rae Sremmurd have broken up

Rae Sremmurd, photo by Ben Kaye

The future of Rae Sremmurd is in doubt following cryptic social media posts by Slim Jxmmi.

The popular hip-hop duo comprises Slim Jxmmi and his brother, Swae Lee. In a since-deleted tweet posted Saturday, Slim Jxmmi implied his intention to go at it alone. “I’m not Rae Sremmurd I’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself,” Jxmmi wrote. “Not SremmLife. Y’all won it’s a wrap,” he added. “Y’all still got ya mans swae y’all a be skraight.”



In a subsequent Instagram post, Slim Jxmmi teased a new solo project dropping in 2019.

I Really Hope This Is A Joke! #SlimJxmmi Says He Is No Longer #RaeSremmurd & That We Have @goSwaeLee Whats Going On? What Do You Guys Think? pic.twitter.com/mUvJXwfoiQ — Boot Blogs (@BootBlogs) January 12, 2019

Last year, Rae Sremmurd released their triple album, SR3MM, which included a pair of solo records (Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro and Swae Lee’s Swaecation) in addition to a collaborative LP. They previously announced plans for a 2019 follow-up LP called SremmLife4, but the release of that LP now seems to be in doubt.