Rami Malek wins Golden Globe for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Biopics, especially of the music variety, don’t get much more boilerplate and tepid than Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen Wikipedia entry that raked in oodles of cash late last year. Of course, not everyone feels that way, namely the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who bestowed upon the film a Golden Globe for the Best Picture – Drama. That win followed another win for star Rami Malek, who, god bless him, did his best to bring frontman Freddie Mercury to life with that stale script and those cartoonish fake teeth.

It’s gotta be quite the surprise for Malek, however, as the Mr. Robot star nearly didn’t get the opportunity to take the role. For ages, Sacha Baron Cohen was set to star in a Queen biopic. That vision, unfortunately, fell through, as Baron Cohen’s creative vision clashed with those of the remaining members of Queen. Hilariously, Baron Cohen was there to witness the wins of both Malek and the film, as he was nominated in a separate category for his turn in Showtime’s What Is America?.



Bohemian Rhapsody saw plenty of tumult during its production, what with original director (and alleged sexual abuser) Bryan Singer leaving the production for weird reasons. Dexter Fletcher, who is also directing the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, took over following his departure.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime,” Malek said during his acceptance speech.