Rammstein tease new Jonas Akerlund-directed music video

With Rammstein gearing up to release their first album in 10 years, the band has apparently started filming at least one of the five music videos that guitarist Richard Kruspe promised a few weeks back.

A new slideshow on the German industrial metal act’s Instagram account depicts a picture of two actresses dressed as nuns, with the caption, “… no fire, but nuns!” Another photo shows religious paraphernalia and a third shot shows a clapperboard in front of singer Till Lindemann’s face with Jonas Åkerlund’s name on it, and the title “Black Dog, Big Fish”. There’s also a fourth photo showing actors in costume.



Åkerlund, who is known for his music-video work with many big-name artists, recently directed the feature film Lords of Chaos about the Norwegian black-metal scene. An official trailer for the movie was released last week.

Meanwhile, Kruspe, in that same Kerrang! interview where he said the band was working on five music videos, confirmed that the band was finished mixing their first album since 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.

In our own interview with Kruspe in December, he discussed the new album, saying, “For me, one of the reasons to step back into making records with Rammstein was to balance the popularity of the band as a live act with the actual music. With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff. I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another KISS,’ where people talk about makeup and stuff like that and no one talks about the music.”

Kruspe also told us that the album would likely arrive in April. Rammstein will support the new disc with European stadium tour that kicks off in June. See the dates here.