Rammstein wrap new album, plan five music videos

The wait is almost over for Rammstein’s first album in 10 years. Guitarist Richard Kruspe reports that the band has wrapped up work on the upcoming disc, and that they have big plans in terms of visuals for the album.

Kruspe told Kerrang!, “We flew to Los Angeles to mix the record with Rich Costey, who has worked with Muse and a bunch of other big bands. It looks like we will have five music videos coming out this time, too. I feel really happy with the album, although a few things might still change, of course.”



He continued, “It’s so funny — during this recording process we’ve been like six guys in a band, arguing about each tiny fucking snare hit. That was also such an intense experience. You name it, everything you could argue about we have. But now that it’s done, I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. And actually, that intensity is what made our songs even better.”

In our own interview with Kruspe last month, the guitarist told Heavy Consequence that the album will likely come out in April. He added, “For me, one of the reasons to step back into making records with Rammstein was to balance the popularity of the band as a live act with the actual music. With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff. I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another KISS,’ where people talk about makeup and stuff like that and no one talks about the music.”

Rammstein just played a pair of shows to celebrate the new year in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (watch their performance of “Du Hast” below). They’ve also announced a European stadium tour that will kick off at the end of June. View their current itinerary here.