Report: Germs bassist Lorna Doom has died

The Germs, via Slash Records

Sad news in the punk world, as bassist Lorna Doom of the legendary L.A. band the Germs has reportedly died. Not much is known about her death, but her passing was apparently confirmed by Germs drummer Don Bolles via social media.

The Germs — whose classic lineup featured Doom, Bolles, singer Darby Crash, and current Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear — formed in 1976 and released the classic album (GI) in 1979, before Crash’s suicide in 1980 put an end to the band. They would re-form in 2005 with actor Shane West, who portrayed Crash in the film What We Do Is Secret, playing gigs through 2009.



A post on Bolles’ Facebook account simply reads “Lorna.” However, he followed that post up in the comments section, stating, “She left this mortal coil today around 1.”

The Germs were one of the punk bands spotlighted in Penelope Spheeris’ 1981 documentary The Decline of Western Civilization, along with Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Fear and others. A clip of the band performing “Manimal” in the movie can be seen below.

Lorna Doom’s birth name was Teresa Ryan. Our condolences go out to her family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time.

This is a developing story …