Rob Zombie completes production on 3 From Hell, the final installment of his horror trilogy

Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel

It looks like 2019 will be a prolific year for Rob Zombie as both a rocker and filmmaker. With a new album already on the way, Zombie has wrapped up work on his latest movie, 3 From Hell, the final installment of a horror trilogy that includes 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects.

Zombie reported the news via an Instagram post that has photos of him directing all three films, with the caption, “It took awhile to complete the trilogy but we did it. Top pic is shooting House of 1000 Corpses in 2001 – shooting The Devil’s Rejects in 2004 and finally shooting 3 From Hell in 2018. Quite a Fucking journey to say the least.”



The new film will see the return of actors Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie (Rob’s wife), along with Clint Howard and Jeff Daniel Phillips, who play two creepy clowns.

A few months ago, Moseley told Rue Morgue, “All of the people who loved House of 1000 Corpses and Devil’s Rejects are going to have a luau of excitement and happiness when they see 3 From Hell … it’s chockablock with gratuitous violence.”

As of now, there is no release date set for 3 From Hell.

Meanwhile, Zombie’s next album is expected to arrive in 2019, although no title or release date has been revealed. During a recent appearance on the podcast Talk Toomey, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 boasted, “[It is] the best Zombie record to date — better than White Zombie, anything… He went nuts on this one. I’m telling you, it’s the best Zombie record you guys will hear. And we’re gonna have a big tour, we’re gonna do videos.”