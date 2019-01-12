Robbie Williams blasts music of Led Zeppelin rivals to piss off neighbor Jimmy Page

Robbie Williams and Jimmy Page

In what sounds like a rock ‘n’ roll episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, a Kensington resident claims that English pop star Robbie Williams has been pissing off his rock legend neighbor Jimmy Page by blasting the music of his Led Zeppelin rivals.

Yes, according to The Telegraph, Williams has been playing Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd, and Deep Purple whenever he catches Page strolling into his garden, going so far as to imitate frontman Robert Plant by “wearing a long wig and stuffing a pillow up his shirt.”



Juvenile? Possibly. Genius? Absolutely. But, why? As previously reported, the two have been butting heads like neighbors in a Joe Dante movie ever since Williams submitted plans for a basement gym and pool at his West London home half a decade ago.

Needless to say, Page hasn’t been hip to the construction, fearing that the work might damage his own property, Tower House, a Grade I-listed mansion that was designed by William Burges and dates all the way back to 1875.

Over the years, the two have aired their grievances on the topic, especially Page, who has objected multiple times to Williams’ planning proposals and complained enough to get his construction workers fined for noise issues in 2017.

However, in December, the local council granted Williams permission to build on the condition that officials were given assurances that he’d monitor any noise issues and vibration levels that might pertain to ground movement.

Reports of Williams’ aforementioned tomfoolery against Page only began to surface when a local resident, who goes by the name of Johnny, submitted a letter to the council’s planning portal detailing such activities.

“The committee may not have been aware that Robbie Williams has been playing loud 70’s rock music on outside speakers when he views Jimmy Page outside his home,” Johnny writes. “What’s been most annoying is that Mr Williams has played rock arch rival bands Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Deep Purple.

“He obviously knows this upsets Mr Jimmy Page,” he continues, adding, “There have also been some reports that Robbie Williams has dressed up to imitate iconic Led Zeppelin frontman and lead singer Robert Plant.”

Page’s publicist Mark Borkowski tells The Telegraph that he hopes to “arrange a meeting between the two musicians this month to settle their grievances,” while Williams’ spokesperson says the claims are “a complete fabrication and nonsense.”

Whatever the case, it certainly makes for a great story.