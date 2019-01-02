Robin Pecknold previews new Fleet Foxes album

Fleet Foxes, photo by Philip Cosores

In 2017, Fleet Foxes returned with their first album in six years, Crack-Up. It seems fans won’t have to wait nearly as long to hear their follow-up album.

On New Year’s Eve, frontman Robin Pecknold previewed some of the band’s new music via a series of audio snippets posted to Instagram. “Forward ! (Very very demos happy new year),” reads an accompanying caption. Take a listen below (note: click the next button in the right of the post to hear further snippets).



Pecknold has given no timetable for the new album’s release, but previously said it would be out “within 24 months of LP3 according to contract.”

