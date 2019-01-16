Rock USA 2019 lineup: Rob Zombie, Disturbed, FFDP, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, and more lead Wisconsin festival

Rock USA 2019

Another major summer festival has revealed its 2019 lineup, as Wisconsin’s annual Rock USA fest will feature Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Breaking Benjamin and dozens more acts. The three-day extravaganza will take place July 18th-20th at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Joining the aforementioned headliners on the bill are Three Days Grace, In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Asking Alexandria, Clutch, Theory, I Prevail, Of Mice & Men, Atreyu, Between the Buried and Me, Dance Gavin Dance, Starset, Bad Wolves, Lacuna Coil, and many more.



Unlike most three-day fests, Rock USA is actually taking place from Thursday through Saturday, with the full daily lineups listed in the poster below.

Tickets, camping passes and VIP packages go on sale at this location on January 23rd at 4 p.m. CT. More information on the festival can be found at rockusaoshkosh.com.