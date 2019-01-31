Rodrigo y Gabriela announce new album, Mettavolution, share Pink Floyd cover “Echoes”: Stream

Rodrigo y Gabriela, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album, Mettavolution, set for an April 26th release via ATO Records. Serving as the acoustic rock duo’s first full-length in five years, the LP follows 2014’s 9 Dead Alive.

The guitar virtuosos have been working on Mettavolution for three years. Originally composed in their Ixtapa, Mexico studio, they road-tested the new material while touring the world. Eventually, they joined producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem) in Los Angeles to record the seven final tracks.



Much of the music explores “Rod and Gab’s passionate interest in Buddhism, the history of human evolution and the liberation of the potential we have as a species,” and that includes their cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes”. “That track, specially the Live at Pompeii version means a lot to us, we even made a huge visual reference in our video for ‘Hanuman’,” the pair say in a press release. “Besides that, the lyrics are even more relevant now than they were 45 years ago, the search for knowledge about ourselves, it’s becoming a key element for survival these days, that’s what evolution is all about at the end of the day.”

As a preview of Mettavolution, Rod y Gab have shared their nearly 19-minute long take on “Echoes”. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Mettavolution are going on now. Rodrigo y Gabriela are also holding a Facebook Live event today, January 31st, at 12:00 p.m. ET from their studio in Mexico, so head to their Facebook page for that.

Below, find the Mettavolution album art and tracklist below.

Mettavolution Artwork:

Mettavolution Tracklist:

01. Mettavolution

02. Terracentric

03. Cumbé

04. Electric Soul

05. Krotona Days

06. Witness Tree

07. Echoes

Rodrigo y Gabriela promise to announce a round of North American tour dates soon. In the meantime, check out their current itinerary below.

Rodrigo y Gabriela 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

04/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

04/17 – Bourges, FR @ Printemps de Bourges

04/18 – Luxembourg, LX @ den Atelier

04/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/21 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

04/25 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/27 – Chamonix, FR @ Musilac Mont Blanc