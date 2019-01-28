Rolling Loud 2019 lineup: Travis Scott, Migos, Cardi B, Kid Cudi to headline

Rolling Loud has rolled out the 2019 lineup for its annual Miami festival. Now in its fifth year, the massive three-day event takes place May 10th-12th at Hard Rock Stadium.

Travis Scott, Migos, Kid Cudi will each take a turn as a headliner. Other notable acts include Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Rick Ross, YG, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, DMX (!), Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Beast Cost (Joey Bada$$ and Flastbush Zombies), Lil Baby & Gunna, Denzel Curry, and Rich the Kid.



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

Also playing are Lil Yachty, Juice WRLD, Smokepurpp, City Girls, Waka Flocka Flame, Goldlink, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, Sheck Wes, iLoveMakonnen, Tee Grizzly, G Herbo, Robb Bank$, The Underachievers, J.I.D, Lil Mosey, Spaceghostpurpp, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among others.

Tickets to Rolling Loud Miami go on sale February 1st at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can also get tickets here.