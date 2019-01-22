Rosalía shares epic visual for “DE AQUÍ NO SALES”: Watch

Rosalía

Rosalía is a Catalan songwriter who embeds traditional flamenco music with elements of contemporary R&B and hip-hop. Last year she released El Mal Querer, a powerful full-length inspired by the 14th century novel Flamenca, which jettisoned her stardom to the point where she’s now headlining Spanish festivals like Primavera Sound and Bilbao BBK Live, as well as playing this year’s Coachella.

Following an epic run of videos from El Mal Querer shared in 2018, Rosalía has revealed today another for the song “DE AQUÍ NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa)” – the fifth of the album’s 11 tracks to receive a visual treatment. Directors Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó work in a great deal of compelling imagery showcasing the singer’s signature swagger, from her decked out on the back of a speeding pick-up truck encompassed by her posse to her chin-deep in a pool of ink-like water beside a stray engine. In every scene, Rosalía comes across singularly unfuckwitable.



Check it out below, as well as a few of Rosalía’s other videos from El Mal Querer.

Rosalía was also recently featured on the highlight “Barefoot in the Park” off James Blake’s just released album Assume Form.