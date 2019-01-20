Roseanne Barr bashes Natalie Portman: “I find her repulsive”

Roseanne Barr

It’s always a parade of chaos with Roseanne Barr.

Not surprisingly, her recent interview with Israel Hayom (via The Hollywood Reporter) did not disappoint as the disgraced comedian blasted Natalie Portman, defended Kevin Hart, and even tossed her longtime co-star John Goodman under the bus.



Barr took on Portman for declining to attend an Israeli ceremony last April, where she was to be the recipient of the Genesis Prize Laureate. At the time, Portland explained she did not want to take part in a ceremony that involved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It was really sickening, I find her repulsive,” Barr said of Portman’s actions. “She was raised in incredible privilege of safety in the Jewish state and knows nothing about anti-Semitism.” Portman was born in Jerusalem and moved to the United States at age three.

“She’s the darling of the left here, the Jewish left in Hollywood,” Barr continued, “she is a complete hypocrite who grew up in safety and privilege, like I said before, and knows nothing about what she speaks of.”

On the topic of Hart, who recently experienced windfall for his controversial remarks on Twitter, Barr feels he should be forgiven. “Largely they’re digging up things that people did 15 and 20 years ago,” she argued. “Kevin Hart, his statements were really old and people grow up and change, and he did say he was sorry over and over.”

In 2018, Barr was fired from Roseanne for tweeting racially insensitive remarks about Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Her firing resulted in the cancellation of the series, which has since led to the spinoff program, The Conners.

Last week, Goodman appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he admitted that “he really missed her this year” while filming the new spinoff series. Barr responded to those remarks by saying, “That was sweet of him but he should’ve fought harder for me,”

She doesn’t blame him, though, as she went on to digress: “But nobody fights for anybody in Hollywood because it’s you next if you do. It’s very much a culture of fear and mind control and it’s run by people without a lot of ethics.”

Later this month, Barr will visit Israel as a guest of Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s World Values Network organization to speak out against the ensuing boycott, divest and sanctions (BDS) movement currently going on against the country.