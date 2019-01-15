Royal Trux postpones North American tour due to legal issues

Royal Trux

’90 alternative rockers Royal Trux have been gearing up for a big comeback these last few months. Just a week ago, they announced their first new album of original material in 19 years, White Stuff. The album was to be supported by a North American tour, the dates of which were revealed back in the fall. Well, it looks like the reunion has hit its first bump in the road, as that tour has now been postponed due to legal troubles.

According to a press release, “Some unresolved issues arising from a past arrest” of band member Jennifer Herrema have forced Royal Trux to hold off on heading on the road. The good news is it seems Herrema has avoided jail time, though, and as she put it, “Shit could definitely be worse.”



The shows are already being rescheduled for later this spring, and any tickets purchased for the postponed dates will be honored. Meanwhile, White Stuff is out March 1st via Fat Possum.

Royal Trux 2019 Tour Dates:

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

02/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Revisit the title track to White Stuff below.