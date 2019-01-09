Ryan Adams details new albums Big Colors and Wednesdays [Updated]

After a year of relentless teasing on socials, Ryan Adams finally confirmed on Monday night that he’s back with not one, not two, but three new albums for 2019.
Now, courtesy of The Washington Post’s Power Up newsletter, we have details surrounding his first record, Big Colors, which is due out April 19th.
Produced by Adams, Beatriz Artola, and Don Was, the 15-track LP finds Adams tapping into “the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether.” Eh, we’ll let Was do the talking, who tells the Post:
“I wish everyone could witness the awe-inspiring sight of Ryan Adams recording in the studio . . . the endless flow of brilliant ideas is mind blowing and he’s clearly tapped into the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether. His forthcoming album(s) elevate his art form to a whole new stratosphere and it’s an honor and a thrill for all of us at Blue Note Records to work with him. Oh yeah . . . one other thing: he’s the most underrated guitarist in rock n roll.”
Update: Per CBS News’ Anthony Mason, Adams has also shared the details of his second album, Wednesdays. It spans 17 tracks and features contributions from Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. A release date is still forthcoming.
See the artwork and tracklists for both releases below. Here’s hoping The Miami Herald or The New York Times has the exclusive on the single. Loving this roll out.
Big Colors Artwork:
Wednesdays Artwork:
Big Colors Tracklist:
01. Big Colors
02. Do Not Disturb
03. It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud
04. (Expletive) the Rain
05. Doylestown Girl
06. Dreaming You Backwards
07. I Surrender
08. What Am I
09. Power
10. Showtime
11. In It For The Pleasure
12. Middle of the Line
13. I’m Sorry and I Love You
14. Manchester
15. Summer Rain
Wednesdays Tracklist:
01. Walk in the Dark
02. Who Is Gonna Love Me Now, If Not You
03. So Anyways
04. Wednesdays
05. Lost in Time
06. It’s Not That Kind of Night
07. Somewhere It Is Spring
08. Poison & Pain
09. Nobody Wins
10. Momma
11. When You Cross Over
12. Birmingham
13. Like a Heatwave
14. Red & Orange Special
15. Magic Trick
16. Pennsylvania Moon
17. Take Me Home