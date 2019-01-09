Ryan Adams details new albums Big Colors and Wednesdays [Updated]

Ryan Adams, photo by Heather Kaplan

After a year of relentless teasing on socials, Ryan Adams finally confirmed on Monday night that he’s back with not one, not two, but three new albums for 2019.

Now, courtesy of The Washington Post’s Power Up newsletter, we have details surrounding his first record, Big Colors, which is due out April 19th.



Produced by Adams, Beatriz Artola, and Don Was, the 15-track LP finds Adams tapping into “the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether.” Eh, we’ll let Was do the talking, who tells the Post:

“I wish everyone could witness the awe-inspiring sight of Ryan Adams recording in the studio . . . the endless flow of brilliant ideas is mind blowing and he’s clearly tapped into the deepest reaches of the Creative Ether. His forthcoming album(s) elevate his art form to a whole new stratosphere and it’s an honor and a thrill for all of us at Blue Note Records to work with him. Oh yeah . . . one other thing: he’s the most underrated guitarist in rock n roll.”

Update: Per CBS News’ Anthony Mason, Adams has also shared the details of his second album, Wednesdays. It spans 17 tracks and features contributions from Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. A release date is still forthcoming.

See the artwork and tracklists for both releases below. Here’s hoping The Miami Herald or The New York Times has the exclusive on the single. Loving this roll out.

Big Colors Artwork:

Wednesdays Artwork:

Big Colors Tracklist:

01. Big Colors

02. Do Not Disturb

03. It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud

04. (Expletive) the Rain

05. Doylestown Girl

06. Dreaming You Backwards

07. I Surrender

08. What Am I

09. Power

10. Showtime

11. In It For The Pleasure

12. Middle of the Line

13. I’m Sorry and I Love You

14. Manchester

15. Summer Rain

Wednesdays Tracklist:

01. Walk in the Dark

02. Who Is Gonna Love Me Now, If Not You

03. So Anyways

04. Wednesdays

05. Lost in Time

06. It’s Not That Kind of Night

07. Somewhere It Is Spring

08. Poison & Pain

09. Nobody Wins

10. Momma

11. When You Cross Over

12. Birmingham

13. Like a Heatwave

14. Red & Orange Special

15. Magic Trick

16. Pennsylvania Moon

17. Take Me Home