Ryan Adams shares first song off Big Colors, “Doylestown Girl”: Stream

Ryan Adams, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earlier this week, Ryan Adams turned fans upside down when he announced that he’d be dialing things back to 2005 by releasing three new studio albums. His first is titled Big Colors and it’s dropping April 19th.

Now, he’s back with his first slice of new music from the effort. It’s called “Doylestown Girl” and it aesthetically picks up where he left off on 2017’s jaw-dropping Prisoner, finding the singer-songwriter as confessional as ever.



“I don’t know how somebody loves me,” he sings over a bed of acoustics and synths that wouldn’t be out of place on any of Springsteen’s late ’80s-early ’90s output. “I don’t know why you even do/ I don’t know how I ever survived without you/ All I ever do is cause you trouble/ I got all these things to work through.”

The song itself takes the name from the Pennsylvanian small town of the title, and Adams certainly captures that atmosphere with broad strokes, painting an emotional portrait that anyone with a gushing heart can relate to with ease.

Stream the track below (via WXPN) and go for a walk.