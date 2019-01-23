Ryan Adams unleashes new single “Fuck the Rain” featuring John Mayer: Stream

Ryan Adams and John Mayer

On April 19th, Ryan Adams will release Big Colors, the first of three new albums he’s promised in 2019. Already, we’ve heard two tracks off the record with “Doylestown Girl” and “Manchester”, but now he’s issued the official lead single, “Fuck the Rain”.

This time around, the shaggy singer-songwriter isn’t alone at the proverbial pinball machine. No, he’s given an assist by John Mayer, who swoops in with a guitar solo, proving once again he’s one of the more underrated axemen out there.



“Check out this song it’s cool,” Adams says in a press release. “Or don’t- we all might die trump is president. I love you, sincerely Ryan Adams.”

Stream the track below.

Mayer isn’t the only name to look forward to on Big Colors. Adams is also joined by the one and only Bob Mould, Heartbreaker Benmont Tench, The Section Quartet, and producers Beatriz Artola and Don Was. That guest list mirrors previous reports that his follow-up album, Wednesdays, will feature Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and Tench.

Consult the single’s artwork and the album’s full tracklist below. Adams has also announced a round of newly minted UK tour dates, which should make us Stateside fans salivate for the full-fledged US tour that’s undoubtedly coming.

“Fuck The Rain” Artwork:

Big Colors Tracklist:

01. Big Colors

02. Do Not Disturb

03. It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud

04. Fuck The Rain

05. Doylestown Girl

06. Dreaming You Backwards

07. I Surrender

08. What Am I

09. Power

10. Showtime

11. In It For The Pleasure

12. Middle Of The Line

13. I’m Sorry And I Love You

14. Manchester

15. Summer Rain

Ryan Adams 2019 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Dublin, IR @ Olympia Theatre

04/02 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

04/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

04/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

04/10 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

04/11 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange