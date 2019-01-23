Ryan Adams unleashes new single “Fuck the Rain” featuring John Mayer: Stream

On April 19th, Ryan Adams will release Big Colors, the first of three new albums he’s promised in 2019. Already, we’ve heard two tracks off the record with “Doylestown Girl” and “Manchester”, but now he’s issued the official lead single, “Fuck the Rain”.
This time around, the shaggy singer-songwriter isn’t alone at the proverbial pinball machine. No, he’s given an assist by John Mayer, who swoops in with a guitar solo, proving once again he’s one of the more underrated axemen out there.
“Check out this song it’s cool,” Adams says in a press release. “Or don’t- we all might die trump is president. I love you, sincerely Ryan Adams.”
Stream the track below.
Mayer isn’t the only name to look forward to on Big Colors. Adams is also joined by the one and only Bob Mould, Heartbreaker Benmont Tench, The Section Quartet, and producers Beatriz Artola and Don Was. That guest list mirrors previous reports that his follow-up album, Wednesdays, will feature Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, and Tench.
Consult the single’s artwork and the album’s full tracklist below. Adams has also announced a round of newly minted UK tour dates, which should make us Stateside fans salivate for the full-fledged US tour that’s undoubtedly coming.
“Fuck The Rain” Artwork:
Big Colors Tracklist:
01. Big Colors
02. Do Not Disturb
03. It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud
04. Fuck The Rain
05. Doylestown Girl
06. Dreaming You Backwards
07. I Surrender
08. What Am I
09. Power
10. Showtime
11. In It For The Pleasure
12. Middle Of The Line
13. I’m Sorry And I Love You
14. Manchester
15. Summer Rain
Ryan Adams 2019 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Dublin, IR @ Olympia Theatre
04/02 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
04/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
04/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
04/10 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
04/11 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange