Ryan Adams shares another lush Big Colors track, “Manchester”: Stream

Ryan Adams, photo by Philip Cosores

Expect to hear a lot from Ryan Adams this year. Earlier this week, the denim-loving Lothario announced he’d be releasing three new studio albums with the first, Big Colors, to drop on April 19th.

On Friday, we heard our first slice of music off the album with “Doylestown Girl”, and now we’re up for seconds with the decidedly European-flavored “Manchester”.



Adams premiered the track on a Manchester radio station, offering a statement to go with the track, which is no doubt an ode to the city’s lush history of alternative music:

“Manchester, the city and music of this mystical place shaped my entire life. It is at the heart of all the things I love about music from The Smiths, Joy Division, Oasis, New Order, Simply Red and The Stone Roses. I wanted to make sure this song ‘Manchester’ played first and only in this city I love so much. I hope you enjoy this and cannot wait to be back soon. All the best, Ryan Adams.”

Fans looking for more of a departure from 2017’s Prisoner will find it in this track, which comes chock full of Johnny Marr-inspired six-string poetry and hallway harmonies that sound as if they’ve been roaming a wormhole for 30 years.

Stream below.