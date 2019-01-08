Ryan Adams to release three new albums in 2019

Ryan Adams

Get ready for a whole lot of Ryan Adams in 2019.

The prolific singer-songwriter has revealed plans to release three (!) albums over the next 12 months. “Remember that year when I released 3 records,” Adams tweeted. “Let’s do it again.”



Adams then shared the artwork for the first album, Big Colors, as well as of a brief video of himself tracking vocals in the studio.

Remember that year when I released 3 records. Let's do it again pic.twitter.com/NxsUqrBYxp — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) January 8, 2019

Adams previously released three albums in 2005 with Cold Roses, Jacksonville City Nights, and 29. His last full-length effort came in 2017 with Prisoner.