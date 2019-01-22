Sam Elliott on first-ever Oscar nomination: “It’s about f*cking time”

Among today’s Oscar nominations are a number of firsts: Black Panther is the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, Spike Lee received his first ever nomination for Best Director, and Sam Elliott – a mainstay of contemporary cinema who’s accrued half a century in the profession – earned his first acting nomination for his supporting role in A Star Is Born.

Speaking with Deadline about the nomination, Elliott quipped, “It’s about fucking time.”



“Beyond that, it’s really about the work; it’s just about the creative process. It’s great to be recognized for that, that’s really all it’s about,” he added.

Elliott went on to share some thoughts on why he believes this new incarnation of A Star Is Born resonated so strongly with audiences.

(Read: Oscars 2019: Who Will Win, Who Should Win)

“I just think it has a number of universal themes that a lot of people can tap into,” Elliott remarked. “The music’s one thing, that stands alone on some level, but it’s also an intricate part of the story. The love story, the love and loss. Then beyond that, it’s the addiction theme. I don’t know anybody that hasn’t had some connection, either directly or indirectly, someone in their family, or someone they love, with alcoholism or addiction.”

He also reflected on the longevity of his career, saying, “Fifty years into the game and all of a sudden to have anything to do with this, to be connected with a film like this, it’s just a wonderful gift.”

A Star Is Born garnered a total of eight nominations, including those for Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga), and Original Song (“Shallow”). The ceremony goes down Sunday, February 24th on ABC. See the full list of nominations here.