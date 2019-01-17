Senators debate whether to retweet Cardi B’s anti-Trump video

Cardi B

As we near the 30-day mark of the Trump shutdown, 800,000 government employees and hundreds of thousands of contractors find themselves scraping by without a paycheck. With no resolution in sight, this week the Trump administration summoned many of these workers to return to their jobs without pay.

The decision prompted a stern response from Cardi B, who took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to criticize the president. “I just want to remind y’all, because it’s been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B says in the video. “Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherfuckers talk about ‘Obama shut down the government for seventeen days’ — yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure, and you bitches could go check your pussies at the gynaecologist with no motherfucking problem.”



“This shit is really fucking serious, bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a fuckin’ wall,” Cardi continues. “And we really need to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action… Bitch, I’m scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to fuckin’ work to not get motherfucking paid.”

Cardi B just posted this on Instagram #CardiB2020 pic.twitter.com/zg4prRUfdG — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 16, 2019

Amazingly enough, three Democratic senators — including minority leader Chuck Schumer — debated whether to share Cardi’s video. “Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video,” wrote Hawaii senator Brian Schatz. “OMG, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!” responded Connecticut senator Chris Murphy. Eventually Schumer chimed in, writing, “Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”

Ok, this is too much now. pic.twitter.com/puPeNfgVJM — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 17, 2019

As of publication, Schumer is still holding his breath.