R.I.P. Shane Bisnett, former Ice Nine Kills bassist dies at 31

Shane Bisnett

Ice Nine Kills are mourning the death of their former bassist and clean vocalist, Shane Bisnett, who passed away at the young age of 31 on New Year’s Day in New York. No cause of death has been revealed, but Alternative Press reports that he tragically leaves behind a wife and two children.

Bisnett joined Ice Nine Kills in 2009 and remained with the metalcore band until 2011, appearing on their 2010 sophomore album, Safe Is Just a Shadow. News of his passing came via Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas, who paid tribute to his former bandmate in an Instagram post.



“I am so incredibly sad to hear that my old friend Shane Bisnett died on New Year’s day. Shane was an immensely kind and talented musician who had such a powerful and beautiful tone to his voice.

In addition to touring with Ice Nine Kills for years, Shane also wrote a ton of the great melodic elements of our Safe Is Just A Shadow album with me. I’ll always remember those cold Rochester, NY nights in 2009 working on songs with him and searching for that ‘perfect chorus’ together.

Shane was built like a tough looking dude, but as soon as you engaged with him you realized what a lovable and gentle soul he was….and that smile! He was the kind of dude that would always have your back, no matter what.

This video of us playing was filmed probably around 2010 when the band was still crashing on people’s floors after shows. It breaks my heart that I’ll never get to play music with him again, but I’m so thankful that I got to know him. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP my man. #RIPShaneBisnett”

Following Bisnett’s departure from the band, Ice Nine Kills have released three more full-length discs, including their recent fifth album, The Silver Scream. The band premiered the video for “A Grave Mistake” at Heavy Consequence in September.

A funeral service for Bisnett will take place on January 10th at the Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam, New York. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and bandmates during this difficult time.