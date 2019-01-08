Shark Tank judge advises R. Kelly to kill himself in jail

R. Kelly

The heat continues to rise for R. Kelly. Over the weekend, Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly, its multi-part docu-series detailing two decades’ worth of sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B singer. Not surprisingly, the series has struck a nerve with many people — especially Shark Tank judge Daymond John.

On Sunday, the popular reality show star let loose on Twitter with one of the most vitriolic reactions to R. Kelly yet, tweeting, “Watching #SurvivingRKelley . I am so sick to my damn stomach! Hey @rkelly , please don’t take your life now that we all know how fucking disgusting you are. Thats way too easy! Make amends with the victims and the families, serve your time and then kill yourself while in jail.”



John extrapolated on those comments in an interview with TMZ Live on Monday, contending that the docu-series has been “heart-wrenching” for him as a father of three daughters. “When I start to see 20-30 women of all different ages come out on a well-put together recap of what’s happened,” he says. “I see parents and dads and moms suffering and it’s just overwhelming.”

He further lambasted Kelly for the systems he built around himself to carry out his sexual proclivities, arguing that, “I’m a business guy and I’m telling you that took millions of dollars to set up all this legal, set up all these homes, and then to hush all these parents and these girls,” adding, “Anybody who doesn’t have the means to fight a predator like this … what happens to our daughters?”

Watch John’s full comments below.

Despite last year’s 19-minute confessional song “I Admit It”, Kelly continues to deny all the allegations against him. As previously reported, he and his associates are launching Surviving Lies, a new website that will attempt to debunk and discredit his many accusers. On Monday afternoon, the project experienced a hiccup when its Facebook page was taken down for violating the social network’s Community Standards.