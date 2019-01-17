Sharon Van Etten gives thunderous performance of “Seventeen” on Kimmel: Watch

It was only last week that Sharon Van Etten let loose her latest Remind Me Tomorrow single “Seventeen”. Yet already it feels as if it’s been a live staple of hers since the very beginning, or at least that’s the feeling one gets watching last night’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Thunderous” is one word for it, as you can read in the headline above, but you could also toss in “passionate” and “emotional” to the mix just as well. Van Etten brought a storm to the late-night scene on Wednesday night and it’s Must See Thursday material below.



She also debuted an incredible new track “You Shadow”, another gem off the album:

Remind Me Tomorrow, her fifth studio album and first in nearly five years, hits stores, um, tomorrow via Jagjaguwar. Recently, she stopped by our tri-weekly podcast series, Kyle Meredith With…, where she offered a great story on how Michael Cera introduced her to synths.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public