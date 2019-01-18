Sharon Van Etten unveils new album Remind Me Tomorrow: Stream

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ryan Pfluger

Sharon Van Etten is back today with Remind Me Tomorrow, her first new album in five years and fifth full-length overall. You can stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify below.

The new album sees Van Etten making a drastic evolution from her indie folk singer-songwriter beginnings, as she has cited Suicide, Portishead, Nick Cave’s Skeleton Tree as influences. As she told us on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith with…, she even credits her time working on the Twin Peaks revival and spending time with Michael Cera as helping inspire her to reach towards a more synth-oriented sound. She linked up with producer/engineer John Congleton to fully realize her vision, which we’ve heard on advance singles “Comeback Kid”, “Jupiter 4”, and “Seventeen”.



(Read: Album of the Week: Sharon Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow)

As Van Etten explained, it was her tinkering with Cera’s CX-3 organ and Jupiter-4 synth that led to the new sound of Remind Me Tomorrow:

“Whenever I felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere in what I was writing, I would put down the guitar and play anything else… I remember having no context at all. But I wanted to step away from the guitar and just play something that I didn’t have any preconceived notions about and mess with it for awhile. So, as I’m experimenting with the synthesizers, I’m thinking about how we met, and how Twin Peaks is so much darker, and thinking about the soundtrack for that, for the original score, and wanting to delve in a little more, I think I felt encouraged by the worlds I was suddenly in.”

This headline may be hyperbole considering how fresh 2019 is, but there’s no doubt this is going to be one of the best records you’ll hear this year. Check it out below.

Remind Me Tomorrow Artwork:

Remind Me Tomorrow Tracklist:

01. I Told You Everything

02. No One’s Easy to Love

03. Memorial Day

04. Comeback Kid

05. Jupiter 4

06. Seventeen

07. Malibu

08. You Shadow

09. Hands

10. Stay

Etten has one of the most anticipated tours of the year coming up to support Remind Me Tomorrow, so make sure to check her itinerary for when she’s playing near you.