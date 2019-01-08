Sleater-Kinney announce new album produced by St. Vincent

Sleater-Kinney with St. Vincent, photo by Jonny Stills

Sleater-Kinney have a new album on the way. Better yet, it’s produced by Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent.

The as-yet-untitled LP marks Sleater-Kinney’s ninth album overall and follows the band’s 2015 reunion LP, No Cities to Love.



In an interview with NPR, Sleater-Kinng’s Carrie Brownstein said of the their collaboration with Clark, “We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.” A release date is set for later this year.

Previously, Clark collaborated with Brownstein for a scripted interview kit promoting St. Vincent’s 2017 record, Masseduction. Last year, Clark covered Sleater-Kinney’s song “Modern Girl” live in concert.