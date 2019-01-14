Smino announces 2019 North American tour

Smino closed out 2018 by releasing his sophomore album, NØIR. Now, the St. Louis rapper has mapped out a supporting North American tour.
Dubbed “Hoopti”, the trek kicks off on March 23rd at Chicago’s House of Blues and runs through most of May. The 30-date itinerary includes stops in Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Detroit, as well as both weekends at Coachella.
Consult the full tour schedule below, followed by a corresponding trailer.
Smino 2019 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
03/19 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/27 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead
05/04 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/14 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
Smino recently appeared on The Tonight Show alongside Noname and Saba. Revisit their performance of “Ace” below. The trio is expected to drop what’s sure to be one of the hottest rap records of 2019.