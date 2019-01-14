Smino announces 2019 North American tour

Smino, photo by Amy Price

Smino closed out 2018 by releasing his sophomore album, NØIR. Now, the St. Louis rapper has mapped out a supporting North American tour.

Dubbed “Hoopti”, the trek kicks off on March 23rd at Chicago’s House of Blues and runs through most of May. The 30-date itinerary includes stops in Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Detroit, as well as both weekends at Coachella.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

Consult the full tour schedule below, followed by a corresponding trailer.

Smino 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

03/19 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/27 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead

05/04 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/14 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/17 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Smino recently appeared on The Tonight Show alongside Noname and Saba. Revisit their performance of “Ace” below. The trio is expected to drop what’s sure to be one of the hottest rap records of 2019.