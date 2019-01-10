SOAK announces new album, Grim Town, shares “Knock Me Off My Feet”: Stream

SOAK, photo by Ellius Grace

Indie folk prodigy Bridie Monds-Watson, a.k.a. SOAK, has announced her sophomore album, Grim Town. It’s due for release April 26th through Rough Trade Records.

The upcoming effort follows up 2015’s Before We Forgot How To Dream, which earned the Northern Irish artist a prestigious Mercury Music Prize nomination (one of the youngest acts to receive such a nod). It also comes after her 2014 Blud EP, the first project to be put out by CHVRCHES’ own Goodbye Records label, as well as acclaimed festival sets at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury.



Grim Town is comprised of 14 tracks that touch on the topics of “long-distance love, depression, divorce, and social anxiety to the changing modern landscape (sexually, politically, emotionally),” according to a press statement. Binding all the songs together is a central premise of “a dystopia that I’ve created in my brain: me on the inside, processed into a pretend location,” explains SOAK, born Bridie Monds-Watson. The 22-year-old elaborated further:

“The way I could wrap my head around a lot of what I was going through was to make it feel like something quite physical and real. Once I had the idea of the album being an actual location, exploring the dynamics of this town and what it would look or sound like felt like the right way to give my mental state a personality.”

Our first visit to Grim Town comes in the form of “Knock Me Off My Feet”. The snappy lead single is said to be a “love letter” to small-town culture and the idea that we ourselves can be our best allies and our worst enemies.

Check it out below via its official music video.

Grim Town Tracklist:

01. All Aboard

02. Get Set Go Kid

03. Everybody Loves You

04. Knock Me Off My Feet

05. Maybe

06. Fall Asleep, Backseat

07. Crying Your Eyes Out

08. I Was Blue, Technicolour Too

09. Deja Vu

10. Scrapyard

11. Valentine Schmalentine

12. YBFTBYT

13. Life Trainee

14. Missed Calls

Later this month, SOAK will head out on a tour of North America and Europe.

SOAK 2019 Tour Dates:

01/30 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

02/02 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/06 – Kendal, UK @ Kendal Library

05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

05/11 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

05/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/15 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

05/16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/17 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/19 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

05/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Prinzebar

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

05/24 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

05/28 – Cork, IE @ Live at St. Lukes

05/29 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/31 – Derry, UK @ The Glassworks