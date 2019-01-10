SOAK announces new album, Grim Town, shares “Knock Me Off My Feet”: Stream

Indie folk prodigy Bridie Monds-Watson, a.k.a. SOAK, has announced her sophomore album, Grim Town. It’s due for release April 26th through Rough Trade Records.
The upcoming effort follows up 2015’s Before We Forgot How To Dream, which earned the Northern Irish artist a prestigious Mercury Music Prize nomination (one of the youngest acts to receive such a nod). It also comes after her 2014 Blud EP, the first project to be put out by CHVRCHES’ own Goodbye Records label, as well as acclaimed festival sets at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury.
Grim Town is comprised of 14 tracks that touch on the topics of “long-distance love, depression, divorce, and social anxiety to the changing modern landscape (sexually, politically, emotionally),” according to a press statement. Binding all the songs together is a central premise of “a dystopia that I’ve created in my brain: me on the inside, processed into a pretend location,” explains SOAK, born Bridie Monds-Watson. The 22-year-old elaborated further:
“The way I could wrap my head around a lot of what I was going through was to make it feel like something quite physical and real. Once I had the idea of the album being an actual location, exploring the dynamics of this town and what it would look or sound like felt like the right way to give my mental state a personality.”
Our first visit to Grim Town comes in the form of “Knock Me Off My Feet”. The snappy lead single is said to be a “love letter” to small-town culture and the idea that we ourselves can be our best allies and our worst enemies.
Check it out below via its official music video.
Grim Town Tracklist:
01. All Aboard
02. Get Set Go Kid
03. Everybody Loves You
04. Knock Me Off My Feet
05. Maybe
06. Fall Asleep, Backseat
07. Crying Your Eyes Out
08. I Was Blue, Technicolour Too
09. Deja Vu
10. Scrapyard
11. Valentine Schmalentine
12. YBFTBYT
13. Life Trainee
14. Missed Calls
Later this month, SOAK will head out on a tour of North America and Europe.
SOAK 2019 Tour Dates:
01/30 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
02/02 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
05/06 – Kendal, UK @ Kendal Library
05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
05/11 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe
05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
05/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/15 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
05/16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
05/17 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
05/19 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
05/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Prinzebar
05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
05/24 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
05/28 – Cork, IE @ Live at St. Lukes
05/29 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans
05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/31 – Derry, UK @ The Glassworks