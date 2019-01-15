Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray reunite for On the Rocks

Lost in Translation (Focus)

Sixteen years ago, Lost in Translation became a snapshot of so many things, a look at urban ennui and a particular type of generational angst and a lovely portrait of people in a place far from their homes. It’s one of the most “indie” movies to ever earn the Oscar acclaim it did, and has become a staple of film classes and high school bedrooms alike all over the world.

Now, its director and star (who both did their arguable best-ever work on that film) are teaming up again. Sofia Coppola is set to direct Bill Murray in the upcoming feature On the Rocks, which will also mark the first film produced under A24’s recent deal with Apple, potentially related to its upcoming streaming service. Rashida Jones will co-star in the film, which will reportedly follow “a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York”.



The film will mark Coppola’s first feature since her controversial, acclaimed remake of The Beguiled in 2017. Murray, meanwhile, has kept a relatively low profile of late, only appearing in vocal form in Isle of Dogs (and on an SNL episode or two) in the last few years. On the Rocks will begin principal photography later this spring.