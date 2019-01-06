Menu
Soulja Boy’s car caught in mudslide near Malibu

"My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean"

on January 06, 2019, 1:49pm
Mudslide near Malibu, California, photo via Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy was involved in a “vary bad car accident” after his car was caught in a mudslide while driving in Malibu on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old rapper retweeted a photo of cars stuck in sludge, adding, “My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean.”

Parts of California have become highly susceptible to flash floods and mudslides following a number of devastating wildfires late last year. Heavy rains caused last night’s mudslide in Malibu, prompting California Highway Patrol to close a section of the Pacific Coast Highway. Unfortunately for Soulja Boy, it seems the CHP’s actions came too little too late.

