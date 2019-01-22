Spike Lee receives first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Director

Director Spike Lee and actor John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman", Focus Features

Despite having over 35 films to his name since 1983, two of which being 1989’s Do the Right Thing and 1992’s Malcolm X, Spike Lee has never been nominated for an Oscar for Best Director. That was, until today.

This morning, the Academy awarded the Brooklyn filmmaker with a Best Director nomination for last year’s BlacKkKlansman, which also received five other nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.



Previously, Lee had been nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 1990 for Do the Right Thing and once again in 1998 for Best Documentary Feature for 4 Little Girls. In 2015, he received an Academy Honorary Award.

In December, Consequence of Sound named Lee their Filmmaker of the Year. Revisit our exhaustive interview with the veteran in which he discusses the ways in which we should approach nostalgia and the current presidential administration.

Winners of the 2019 Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 24th. Click here to see the full list of nominees and stay tuned for our complete coverage in the weeks to come.