Stella Donnelly announces debut album, Beware of the Dogs, shares “Old Man”: Stream

Stella Donnelly, photo by Pooneh Ghana

Stella Donnelly made a splash with her 2018 debut EP, Thrush Metal. Now, the Western Australia native is gearing up to drop her first full-length album via esteemed indie label Secretly Canadian.

Titled Beware of the Dogs, the effort was recorded last June with assistance from producer Dean Tuza. In the studio, Donnelly assembled a backing band comprised of her best friends: Jennifer Aslett (bass), Talya Valenti (drums), and George Foster (guitar).



The forthcoming LP extends the sounds first explored on Thrush Metal, but sees Donnelly taking a more brazen stand: She is not one to be messed with. Through the album’s 13 tracks, the self-proclaimed “shit-stirrer” fearlessly calls out the racists, creeps, and oppressors that litter her life. And in the process, Donnelly reclaims her own sense of power and freedom.

“This album made me feel like I was back in the driver’s seat,” the 26-year-old remarked in a press statement. “It was really liberating and grounding to realize that no one can fuck with this except me.”

Our first taste of Beware of the Dogs comes with opening track “Old Man”. Although infused with warm melodies, it’s a song whose message packs a sharp bite aimed at gross, exploitative men. “Boy, if you touch her again, I’ll tell your wife and your kids about that time,” Donnelly sings. According to the rising songwriter, the track came to her while reflecting on Woody Allen and his troublesome comments regarding the #MeToo movement:

“I came up with the chords and chorus to this song in 2017 around the time when Woody Allen called the #MeToo movement a witch hunt. It was a very strange feeling for me watching the world change right before my eyes and to see that these men who had exploited their power for so long were actually being held accountable for their actions. It made me look back on my experiences as a young woman doing music and certain powerful men who tried to manipulate me and exploit other young women. I needed to write this song for myself because if I hadn’t I would still feel quite angry about things that I probably let slide in my younger, more naive days. I have no intentions of publicly calling out these people but it’s a nice feeling to me knowing that they may hear this song one day and feel perhaps an inch of the humiliation and powerlessness that they inflicted on me back then.”

Check out “Old Man” below via its Fiona Jane Burgess-directed music video.

Beware of the Dogs arrives March 8th. Pre-orders have begun here.

Beware of the Dogs Artwork:

Beware of the Dogs Tracklist:

01. Old Man

02. Mosquito

03. Season’s Greetings

04. Allergies

05. Tricks

06. Boys Will Be Boys

07. Lunch

08. Bistro

09. Die

10. Beware of the Dogs

11. U Owe Me

12. Watching Telly

13. Face It

Donnelly will promote her new album with a lengthy spring tour across North America and Europe.

Stella Donnelly 2019 Tour Dates:

03/15 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall #

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade #

03/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

03/22 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom #

03/23 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo #

03/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel #

03/25 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx #

03/27 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

03/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop #

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

04/03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater #

04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Skybar

04/13 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

04/15 – Cologne, DE @ Yuca

04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

04/17 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune Des Pirates *

04/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label

04/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

04/24 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

04/25 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

04/27 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

04/28 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

04/29 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

05/01 – Glasgow, UK @ The Blue Arrow

05/02 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room

05/04 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

05/07 – London, UK @ Scala

# = w/ Faye Webster

* = w/ Yak