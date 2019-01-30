Stella Donnelly shares lo-fi video for reflective new song “Lunch”: Watch

Stella Donnelly, photo by Pooneh Ghana

Earlier this month, Aussie singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly announced her debut full-length, Beware of the Dogs, out March 8th via Secretly Canadian). She also unveiled the pointed single “Old Man”, which she’s today following up with another new track, “Lunch”.

“Lunch” offers the unique perspective of a touring musician returning home and feeling like nothing’s the same. Over warm, jangly tones, Donnelly’s dynamic vocals and contemplative lyrics are on full display. “You’ve got plots and persuasions and time to explain,” she sings. “But I’ve only got time for lunch/ And I get homesick before I go away.”



“This is my favourite song on the record,” said Donnelly in a press release. “It was a massive team effort the night before I flew away on tour. A song that was only ever meant to be played on a single guitar and sung turned out to be the most intricate and textured piece of music I’ve ever produced.”

To accompany the song, Donnelly made lo-fi visuals of her and her friends hanging out. Watch the video below.

Donnelly also recently performed another trio of tracks from Beware of the Dogs — “U Owe Me”, “Allergies”, and the title track — for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Watch that performance below.