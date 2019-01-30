Stephen King’s The Stand officially a go at CBS All Access

Gary Sinise in The Stand (ABC)

For years, Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) has been trying to adapt Stephen King’s apocalyptic opus, The Stand. What began as a four-film adaptation ultimately boiled down to a 10-episode series being developed for CBS All Access, as we reported last year. Well, now the network has given the green light for those 10 episodes, as Variety reports, and the scripts are crisp and fresh.

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” said King in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”



Boone and Ben Cavell both adapted the story and will executive produce. Boone will also direct the entire series, which should be the first of many promised King adaptations from the self-proclaimed super fan. Over the years, he’s been attached to both Revival and The Talisman. At least one of them is going forward. Finally.

In the same statement, Boone shared a cute anecdote of his fandom:

I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12, and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery, Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine, and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from god himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan.

My parents, genuinely moved by King’s kindness and generosity, lifted the ban on his books that very day. I wrote King a cameo as himself in my first film and have been working to bring The Stand to the screen for five years. I’ve found incredible partners in CBS All Access and Ben Cavell. Together with Stephen King, Owen King, my longtime producing partners Knate Lee and Jill Killington, we plan to bring you the ultimate version of King’s masterwork.

Published in 1978 and updated in 1990, the 1,200 page tome takes place in a world ravaged by an unstoppable plague, where the survivors are caught in an elemental struggle between good and evil. There are those who follow the prophetic wisdom of 108-year-old Mother Abagail, and there are those who follow the lead of the eternally evil Randall Flagg.

Of course, this isn’t the first time The Stand has been adapted for television. In 1994, ABC aired its own limited series event, as directed by Mick Garris, which starred a slew of A-listers at the time, ranging from Gary Sinise and Rob Lowe to Molly Ringwald and Ruby Dee. Hell, the cast even included Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

