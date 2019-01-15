Strand of Oaks announces new album, Eraserland, shares “Weird Ways”: Stream

Strand of Oaks, photo by Philip Cosores

Strand of Oak’ Timothy Showalter returns with his sixth studio album, Eraserland, on March 22nd via Dead Oceans. Featuring members of My Morning Jacket and Jason Isbell, the album is described as “a thrilling and monumental turn” for the singer-songwriter.

According to the album’s press release, Eraserland stems from a bout of depression Showalter had been experiencing following 2017’s Hard Love, which prompted him to escape his daily routine in lieu of a spiritual pilgrimage to New Jersey. It’s here he was joined by MMJ pals Carl Broemel, Bo Koster, Patrick Hallahan, and Tom Blankenship, along with Isbell, and together they carved out the new songs on the album.



In anticipation of its release, Showalter has gone ahead and shared its first single and opening track, “Weird Ways”. “I turn my back to the meaning of life and the scene isn’t my scene anymore,” Showalter confesses. What starts out as a somber and meditative stroll, not too dissimilar from a My Morning Jacket joint, becomes a redemptive anthem in true Strand of Oaks glory. Stream below.

Eraserland Artwork:

Eraserland Tracklisting:

01. Weird Ways

02. Hyperspace Blues

03. Keys

04. Visions

05. Final Fires

06. Moon Landing

07. Ruby

08. Wild and Willing

09. Eraserland

10. Forever Chords

Naturally, Showalter’s taking the album out on the road, and as soon as this April. Consult the full tour itinerary below.

Strand of Oaks 2019 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center

04/11 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

04/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/16 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

04/17 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

04/19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

05/02 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

05/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Caf

05/08 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

05/25 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

05/26 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

05/27 – London, UK @ Omeara