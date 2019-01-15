Strand of Oaks announces new album, Eraserland, shares “Weird Ways”: Stream

Strand of Oak’ Timothy Showalter returns with his sixth studio album, Eraserland, on March 22nd via Dead Oceans. Featuring members of My Morning Jacket and Jason Isbell, the album is described as “a thrilling and monumental turn” for the singer-songwriter.
According to the album’s press release, Eraserland stems from a bout of depression Showalter had been experiencing following 2017’s Hard Love, which prompted him to escape his daily routine in lieu of a spiritual pilgrimage to New Jersey. It’s here he was joined by MMJ pals Carl Broemel, Bo Koster, Patrick Hallahan, and Tom Blankenship, along with Isbell, and together they carved out the new songs on the album.
In anticipation of its release, Showalter has gone ahead and shared its first single and opening track, “Weird Ways”. “I turn my back to the meaning of life and the scene isn’t my scene anymore,” Showalter confesses. What starts out as a somber and meditative stroll, not too dissimilar from a My Morning Jacket joint, becomes a redemptive anthem in true Strand of Oaks glory. Stream below.
Eraserland Artwork:
Eraserland Tracklisting:
01. Weird Ways
02. Hyperspace Blues
03. Keys
04. Visions
05. Final Fires
06. Moon Landing
07. Ruby
08. Wild and Willing
09. Eraserland
10. Forever Chords
Naturally, Showalter’s taking the album out on the road, and as soon as this April. Consult the full tour itinerary below.
Strand of Oaks 2019 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center
04/11 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall
04/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/16 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
04/17 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
04/19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
04/28 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/02 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
05/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Caf
05/08 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
05/25 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
05/26 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
05/27 – London, UK @ Omeara