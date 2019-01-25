Sunflower Bean release King of the Dudes EP: Stream

Sunflower Bean, Andy DeLuca

Sunflower Bean had a hell of a 2018. They released their sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, were our March Artist of the Month, and dropped what ended up being one of our favorite songs of the year, “Come for Me”. 2019 is starting off just as strong, as the New York trio have today shared their new EP, King of the Dudes.

(Read: In Photos: Mom+Pop’s 10th Anniversary with Courtney Barnett, Tom Morello, and Sleigh Bells (10/22))



Featuring “Come for Me” alongside three new other songs, the EP was recorded out in Los Angeles over the summer. “This EP does not give a fuck,” the band explained in a press release. “It’s reactionary, and a sharpened response to our times. Death, birth, aggression, addiction, and power. Twentytwo in Blue allowed us to find our strength and on King of the Dudes we use it, no holds barred.”

Take a listen to the four-track effort below via Mom + Pop.

King of the Dudes Artwork:

King of the Dudes Tracklist:

01. King of the Dudes

02. Come for Me

03. Fear City

04. The Big One

Sunflower Bean have added a few tour dates in support of King of the Dudes, including spots at Governors Ball and opening for Courtney Barnett. Find their full itinerary below.

Sunflower Bean 2019 Tour Dates:

01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater *

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

02/02 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater *

02/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theater *

02/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater *

02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

02/12 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

02/15 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem *

02/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

02/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ^

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

* = w/ Interpol

^ = with Courtney Barnett