Tame Impala announce 2019 US tour dates

With a new album on the way and a series of festival appearances already on the books, Kevin Parker has fleshed out Tame Impala’s upcoming tour schedule with a number of headlining US dates.
Specifically, Tame Impala has surronded festival appearances at Coachella, Shaky Knees Festival, and Boston Calling with shows in Nashville, Asheville, and Florida.
The band’s itinerary also includes upcoming visit to Guadalajara, Mexico as well as to Europe. See the full schedule below. Hopefully this time around, Parker remembered to gives his bandmates a heads up.
Tickets for the US dates go on sale Friday, February 1st. You can also pick them up here.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival