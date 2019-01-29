Tame Impala announce 2019 US tour dates

Tame Impala

With a new album on the way and a series of festival appearances already on the books, Kevin Parker has fleshed out Tame Impala’s upcoming tour schedule with a number of headlining US dates.

Specifically, Tame Impala has surronded festival appearances at Coachella, Shaky Knees Festival, and Boston Calling with shows in Nashville, Asheville, and Florida.



The band’s itinerary also includes upcoming visit to Guadalajara, Mexico as well as to Europe. See the full schedule below. Hopefully this time around, Parker remembered to gives his bandmates a heads up.

Tickets for the US dates go on sale Friday, February 1st. You can also pick them up here.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

05/07 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01-02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival