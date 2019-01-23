Kevin Parker offers update on new Tame Impala album, says he forgot to tell band about Coachella booking

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, photo by Philip Cosores

Following their announcement as one of Coachella’s 2019 headliners, Tame Impala revealed that new music would soon be on the way. In a new interview with Australia’s The Sunday Times, mastermind Kevin Parker went a step further by confirming that a new album will be released before the end of the year. He also talked about the Coachella set and how he forgot to break the exciting news to his band mates.

Parker didn’t give too much away regarding the details of said album, but The Sunday Times described the next 12 months as “career-defining” for Tame Impala. The publication also noted that, when home in South Fremantle, Australia, Parker has been known to log “10 or so more hours a day” making new music.



The Tame Impala leader previously said that he isn’t a fan of debuting new material live, leading to speculation that the new album may drop in time for their April appearance at Coachella. In the new interview, though, he maintained that he isn’t under any pressure to meet any kind of deadline.

“I like to think that the album is its own thing,” Parker explained. “I wouldn’t want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.”

That being said, when it comes to fans’ and critics’ high expectations for the new material, he is keeping optimistic and channeling his inner Lady Gaga, with whom he’s worked extensively. “Anticipation is good… I want to be the kind of artist that feels empowered by people waiting to hear what I’ve got,” Parker remarked, before quipping, “This is the Gaga in me speaking.”

Although the new album may not be here in time for April, Tame Impala is promising a massive Coachella headlining set — even though Parker pretty much forgot to relay the news to touring bandmates Cam Avery, Dominic Simper, and Julien Barbagallo.

“They would’ve woken up, seen the poster and thought it was a joke,” said Parker, laughing. “If they read this interview, they’ll know I forgot. We’re not much of a celebratory gang.”

Tame Impala is only the second Australian act to nab a top billing at Coachella, following AC/DC’s performance in 2015. As previously reported, Tame Impala was elevated to headliner status after Justin Timberlake was forced to cancel his appearance due to vocal cord issues.

To help present a set of epic proportions, Parker is considering teaming up with creative director Willo Perron, who has produced concerts for Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and Florence and the Machine. Perron previously worked with Tame Impala for their 2017 Panorama Music Festival performance.

“I’ve held back before because we’ve always tried to be understated, (but this is) kind of a license to not be that anymore. If that means having 100 lasers instead of six, so be it,” Parker told The Sunday Times. “Without giving too much away, I think that’s a given.”

Tame Impala’s last full-length, Currents, came in 2017 and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.

Check out their full list of upcoming tour dates.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/03-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/21-23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

Revisit Currents single “The Less I Know the Better”: