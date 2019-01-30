Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Theophilus London unveil new song “Whiplash”: Stream

Theo Impala are back with a confident, grooving number

by
on January 30, 2019, 12:32pm
0 comments
Theophilus London and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker "Whiplash" new song stream
Theophilus London and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker

Theophilus London and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker have released a new song as Theo Impala. Dubbed “Whiplash”, the grooving and confident number can be streamed below.

“Now they lookin’ like they seen a ghost, when they know it’s my vibe that they need the most,” London brags early on the track before he and Parker team up on the chorus. “Whiplash, whiplash/ Head’s in the future, your neck’s in the past.”

“Whiplash” dates back to 2016, when it was debuted during an event hosted by Boiler Room and Virgil Abloh. London and Parker also performed the song live during Theo Impala’s first-ever concert in October.

Revisit live footage of Theo Impala performing “Whiplash” last year:

“Whiplash” Artwork:

"whiplash" theophilous london tame impala

Theo Impala previously shared the retro-inspired music video for “Only You”. Meanwhile, Tame Impala recently announced a fresh batch of US tour dates in anticipation of a new album.

Previous Story
Billie Eilish announces debut album, shares new song “bury a friend”: Stream
Next Story
Zack Snyder returning to zombie genre for Netflix: “There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one”
No comments