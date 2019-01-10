Ted Bundy movie Extremely Wicked, featuring Metallica’s James Hetfield, to premiere at 2019 Sundance Film Festival

James Hetfield in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, via Brian Douglas (COTA Films)

After Lars Ulrich’s roles in Get Him to the Greek and Hemingway and Gellhorn, it was only a matter of time before his Metallica co-founder James Hetfield would jump into the acting game. That day has finally come with news coming down the wire that the erstwhile metal icon’s debut role will be seen by the attendees of the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a film about serial killer Ted Bundy, will make its debut at the Utah-based cinema event on Saturday, January 26th, with additional screenings taking place throughout the festival. Alongside actor Zac Efron as Bundy, and Lily Collins, who plays the single mother that entered into a romantic relationship with him, Hetfield will appear in the film as Officer Bob Hayward, the highway patrolman who arrested Bundy in 1975.



While there’s no telling whether Hetfield has the chops to pull of a big-screen performance, his casting isn’t a huge surprise considering the film was made by Joe Berliner. The filmmaker co-directed Some Kind of Monster, the infamous documentary that follows Metallica during the tempestuous sessions for 2003’s St. Anger, as well as Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, the 1996 documentary about the West Memphis Three that marked the first time Metallica licensed their music for use in a movie.

As for Hetfield’s day job, Metallica are set to release Helping Hands…Live and Acoustic at the Masonic, a recording of the band’s performance in November to raise money for their All Within My Hands Foundation, on February 1st. And on January 18th, they’ll kick off the next North American leg of their “Worldwired Tour” in support of their most recent album, 2016’s Hardwired….To Self Destruct, preceded by a performance at the Chris Cornell tribute concert on January 16th at The Forum in Inglewood, California.