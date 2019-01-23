TEEN preview new album with synth-driven song “Runner”: Stream

TEEN's "Runner" music video

This March, TEEN will let loose their fourth studio effort, Good Fruit. Due out through Carpark, it follows 2016’s Love Yes and serves as the first full-length self-produced by the sisterly trio.

Last fall gave us our first peek at the record, “Only Water”. Now, Teeny, Lizzie, and Katherine Lieberson are back with a second offering in “Runner”. The bold, synth-driven cut derives its power from its backstory.



According to Teeny, the song is about defying relationship conventions and maintaining a sense of freedom and individuality despite being partnered up. “In relationships, I have a fear of suffocation, a fear of losing freedom, and of anyone squashing my desires, my narrative. Mainly because it’s happened,” she told Billboard, elaborating further:

With ‘Runner,’ I wanted to explore a feeling: what makes someone seemingly difficult? Particularly women? Rarely have I had the experience where my partner is OK with my complexities; my intensity, my warmth, my ambition, generosity or lack thereof. The fact that I unabashedly will not be contained. Instead my experience, especially in relationships with men, has been this: it is far more comfortable to keep me as a projection of what they want, rather than interact with who I really am. When I begin to feel this, and it’s often when a dude is asking me to be his girlfriend, and comply with his systems of habit, I run.

This isn’t about a phobia of commitment. It is about looking at commitment differently and having the right to challenge what is being asked of one another.”

Check out “Runner” below via its official music video, which aptly features vivid colors and lots of sprinting.

Good Fruit arrives March 1st. In support, the indie pop outfit has added more dates to its upcoming US itinerary.

TEEN 2019 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

03/08 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

03/09 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/11-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord #

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #

# = w/ Methyl Ethel